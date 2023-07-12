Noida Woman Jumps off 2nd Floor After Family Snatches Phone, Refuses Marriage With 'Telegram' Friend | File Photo

Noida: A woman reportedly jumped off a building of her second-floor apartment and sustained severe injuries after her family opposed her marriage to a man she befriended on Telegram. The incident took place in the Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121, a police spokesperson said.

The 24-year-old woman is an MBA student and the man she wanted to get married to is 23 and a resident of Badaun district in western Uttar Pradesh.

The two had befriended one another and then fell in love on the messaging app Telegram and decided they wanted to get married.

Girl's phone snatched

"Today, the family of the woman had snatched the phone of the girl, that is why the girl got angry and jumped down from her flat on the second floor. She suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital by the family members," the official said.

Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and they have received no complaint in the case.

(with PTI inputs)

