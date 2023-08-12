Noida Viral Video: Youth Leaves Steering Wheel While Driving To Make Instagram Reels, His Friend Joins Him Too On The Roof (WATCH)

Twitter

A video of two men performing a stunt on a moving car in UP's Noida allegedly for making Instagram reels is making rounds on social media.

In the 20-second video posted on social media platform X, two young men can be initially seen seated inside the vehicle. However, soon, in a dangerous feat, one of them moves from the driver's seat to the car's roof. Within moments, the second young man joins him on the roof, all while the car is still in motion.

Driver fined ₹23,500

As per news reports, soon after the video went viral on social media, it caught the attention of the police, leading them to fine the driver of ₹23,500.

The incident took place on an empty road, which luckily minimized the risk. Had the road been busy, a serious accident could have occurred. The police are currently searching for the individuals involved. Instances of similar stunt videos have previously gone viral, prompting the police to take stern actions such as imposing fines and impounding vehicles.

