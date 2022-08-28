Noida twin towers demolition: NGOs working to rescue dogs at the last minute before the blast | Representational Image FP

The towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the Supertech Twin Towers demolition today.

"We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs. We're working on getting out each and every one of them," said an NGO member.

A family who lives in Emerald Court Society has vacated their flat and shifted to Parsavanath Village. Himanshu, a resident, said that they have been assured that they can shift by evening, but all are prepared for one or two days.

The morning visuals from the spot of demolition showed the cranes arriving, while the police were seen announcing to vacate the area around the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A.

According to an official, the expressway will be closed just before the blast and will be opened again half an hour after the demolition.