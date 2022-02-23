Noida teen beats mother to death after being scolded for not doing dishes

New Delhi: A 14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted her mother to death with a frying pan after she was scolded for not doing the dishes, NDTV reported citing Noida police's statement.

The minor faces charges under Section 304 - culpable homicide not amounting to murder. She has been sent to a correctional home.

On Sunday night, the girl called the neighbours to her 14th floor apartment in Noida's Sector 77 saying her mother was injured. They found the woman body smeared with blood due to head wounds. Neighbours rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The woman was in her mid 30s and worked in the supply department of a company in Greater Noida. She lived with her daughter and had separated from her husband within five years of wedding, the police said.

Senior Police Officer Ranvijay Singh said, "The woman had asked her daughter to wash utensils. When the teenager did not do so, she scolded her, an argument followed and the girl allegedly kept hitting her on the head with a frying pan."

The officer said that the girl had initially told the police that she came back from a walk and found her mother in a pool of blood.

But when police enquired the neighbours and checked the footage from CCTV cameras at the apartment complex, they found no sign of any outsider's entry into the house.

When interrogated further, the teenager admitted that she had beaten her mother to death, police said.

