Noida Supertech Tower demolition: India's tallest illegal structures razed to the ground in just seconds; watch video

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A, were on Sunday demolished at 2:30 pm in a matter of just 7 to 8 seconds putting an end to a 9-year-long battle. Following the explosion, a massive cloud of dust was seen billowing out from the demolition site engulfing the near by areas.

While, the toxic smoke has put people in surrounding areas at major health risk, said health experts.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, hired for the project, carried out the demolition work and master blaster Chetan Dutta pressed the button.

Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures - both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar by waterfall implosion technique. These were the tallest structures in India to be demolished.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

The expressway was closed around 2.15 pm and will be resumed to people's service half an hour after the explosion.

Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the twin towers were fully evacuated, ahead of demolition with 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed in the area.

Joe Brinkmann, CEO and managing director of Jet Demolitions, a South Africa-based firm along with Edifice Engineering and others, brought down the twin towers, which was one of the most difficult tasks since the building was strong and built in a seismic zone.