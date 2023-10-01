Noida: Speeding Drunk Car Driver Hits 5 Cows, Kills 3; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

A distressing incident involving cattle has come to light in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In Sector 42 of Noida, an inebriated driver of a Hyundai Creta car collided with five cows, resulting in the immediate death of three cows and leaving two others with severe injuries. Concerned local residents promptly alerted the police.

Visuals surfaced on social media showed authorities picking the killed cows with a JCB.

Demand for post-mortem of cows

Jeet Pal, the National President of the Gau Chetna Research and Development Society Trust and a resident of Barola in Noida, submitted a formal complaint to the Sector 49 police station. In his complaint, he highlighted an incident that occurred on Sunday morning in Sector 42. In this incident, a black Hyundai Creta with registration number JH15 WY2936 recklessly struck five cows while driving. Tragically, three cows lost their lives on the spot, and two others suffered severe injuries.

Jeet Pal has urged the police station to conduct a post-mortem examination of the deceased cows. It has been reported that the car's driver was under the influence of alcohol and continued to hit one cow after another recklessly.

Bihar govt connection of driver?

During the incident, the car's number plate broke and fell at the scene, and the driver fled from the spot after causing the accident. Certain posts on social media platforms alleged that the vehicle involved in the collision with the cows had a Bihar government signboard on it, which fell off during the accident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)