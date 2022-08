Noida: Son of JDU leader kidnapped, ransom of 5 lakh demanded | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Dilwar Khan, son of Mehraj Khan, former district president of Janata Dal United in Banka district of Bihar, was kidnapped by miscreants from near Pari Chowk. The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, reported Jansatta.