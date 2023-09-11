Noida Shocker: Supreme Court Lawyer Renu Sinha Found Dead In Bungalow, Husband Ajay Nath Arrested For Alleged Murder

Deceased Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha | Twitter

In a shocking incident, a 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer was allegedly murdered by her husband at their Noida bungalow. Authorities said that property dispute claimed the lawyer's life.

Ajay Nath, a 62-year-old former Indian Revenue Service officer, was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha.

The disturbing incident came to light when Sinha's brother reported her absence to the local police after she failed to respond to his repeated phone calls for two days. Acting on this,, the police forcibly entered the bungalow, and found Sinha's lifeless body in the bathroom.

The police tried to search Nath who was initially declared missing. However, the authorities launched a search operation found Nath hiding in the store room of the bungalow reportedly for 24 hours. He had allegedly locked the premises and taken refuge on the terrace. Subsequently, Nath was apprehended and taken into custody for further questioning.

Following interrogation, Nath confessed to killing his Supreme Court lawyer wife over property dispute. Nath had planned to sell their bungalow for Rs 4 crore and had even received an advance for it. However, Sinha was vehemently against the sale. Adding to the tragedy, Sinha had been battling cancer, and just a month before her alleged murder death, she had been declared cancer-free.

Initial investigations suggested that Sinha may have succumbed to excessive blood loss, though the exact cause of her death will be confirmed following a postmortem.

Authorities have collected evidence from the crime scene, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

