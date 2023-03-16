Noida: Severed human limbs found in drain, probe launched

Representative Image | File Photo

Noida: After severed human limbs - legs and arms - of an adult were found in a drain in Noida, police on Thursday said they have launched an investigation into the incident.

The limbs were found around 10 am in the industrial area of Sector 8 in a drain which is two to three feet wide and located close to factories, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

Body appears to be four to five days old, says police

"The matter was reported to Phase 1 police station after which police officers along with a forensic team visited the site for inspection. The body parts, which appear to be four to five days old, have been taken into police custody," Chander said.

"The body parts have been sent for postmortem after which action will be taken in the case accordingly," the officer said.

He said more details like identification of the victim are yet to be worked out by the police and efforts are underway for it.

(With inputs from PTI)