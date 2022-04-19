Noida reports 107 new COVID-19 cases; 33 children found positive

Noida reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last twenty four hours, said a health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday.

Out of which 33 are children (below 18 years of age. The number of infections among children has increased to 134 in the last 11 days, reported Financial Times.

As many as 32 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 98,253.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 490.

The total positive cases till date are 99,154, while, the total active cases reported are 411.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:52 PM IST