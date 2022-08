Noida Police on Monday arrested a miscreant after a brief exchange of gunfire with him | Twitter

Noida Police on Monday arrested a miscreant after a brief exchange of gunfire with him, said Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Police informed that an encounter broke out between the police station, Beta-2 and the miscreants. The arrested has been identified as Rashid, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter.

The police have also recovered a car and several illegal weapons from the accused's possession.