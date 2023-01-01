e-Paper Get App
Noida: History sheeter with more than 35 cases killed in police encounter at Gautam Buddha Nagar

Sunday, January 01, 2023
Noida: History sheeter with more than 35 cases killed in police encounter at Gautam Buddha Nagar | File Photo
One history-sheeter succumbed to injuries he suffered after being shot in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Bisrakh Police at Gautam Buddha Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Kapil was taken to the hospital after being shot during firing by police, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was a history-sheeter and had more than 35 cases including that murder, attempt to murder, and robbery registered against him.

A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was also announced in his name in connection to a double-murder case reported in Bagpat, officials said.

Notably, he has also been the sharpshooter of another dreaded history sheeter named Yogesh Bhadora. He was also associated with the gang of Sunil Rathi, officials said.

