Anu Tyagi stopping the bulldozers from demolishing plant trees. |

Noida: The Noida authority has bulldozed over 100 illegal encroachments at Noida Sector 93 B's Grand Omaxe society. The action was initiated after the residents of the society filed a police complaint when Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi insisted to plant palm trees, violating the rules and regulation of society.

Last month, politician Shrikant Tyagi got into brawl with other resident over planting of palm trees. Tyagi was arrested after he was found abusing and shoving a woman, which was recorded on camera. The woman, along with others, protested against planting of palm trees in the open area by Tyagi outside his ground-floor apartment.

His wife, Anu Tyagi, also insisted to plant the palm trees and demanded that if the authorities does not provide permission to her, they must take an action and remove encroachment of other members of society. After that, the society asked members to remove the said encroachments on their own.

However, Anu Tyagi today also protested against the removal of palm trees outside her house. "Action taken by breaking my house was done after a one-sided probe and the same is now being done to my trees, I will not let it happen," she was quoted by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, the Noida authority today started taking action against the encroachment in the society and have reportedly bulldozed around 100 encroachments through out the society. The authorities have razed of encroachments, mostly temporary constructions outside ground-floor apartments, comes in the wake of a 48-hour notice by the authority.

Multiple excavators and around half a dozen dumper trucks were used to carry out the demolition, Noida authority officials said. The exercise was carried out amid heavy police presence.

Many society residents, who had done encroachments, initially tried to stop the bulldozers and trucks from entering the society with some of them even sitting down in protest, urging them to spare their flats.

ACP (Central Noida 1) Abdul Qadir said, "After the initial resistance there was no law and order situation in the process. Adequate security personnel have been deployed."