Noida Crime: Man Attacks Ex-Girlfriend With Blade; Apprehended After Police Shootout

In a distressing incident, a woman was brutally attacked by her former boyfriend in Noida on Monday. The assailant, identified as Amar, inflicted severe injuries on the victim during the assault.

Attack near Aldico Utopia Society

The incident unfolded near Aldico Utopia Society in Sector 93, Noida. The police responded to the distress call and rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the attack.

Victim rushed to hospital

The injured woman was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Notably, the victim had previously lodged a case against Amar at Police Station Phase 2, underscoring the history of conflict between them.

Accused attempts to escape

Amar, who hails from Dariapur village in Begusarai, Samastipur district, Bihar, tried to flee the scene by attempting to steal a firearm from one of the police officers.

Police fire shots to apprehend Amar

In response to the imminent threat posed by Amar, the police were compelled to open fire, injuring him in the leg. This neutralised the perpertator.

Crucial evidence recovered

Following a thorough investigation, the police successfully recovered the blade that Amar had wielded during the attack on his former girlfriend. This vital piece of evidence substantially reinforced the case against him, aligning with the victim's harrowing account of the assault.

