Noida bus driver 'mistakenly' issued challan for driving without helmet

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The owner of a private bus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh claimed that he had been issued an online traffic challan with the offence bein mentioned as 'driving without a helmet'.

The challan of Rs 500 was received by the owner of the bus, Nirankar Singh on Sep 11.

"A challan has been issued to one of the bus drivers for not wearing a helmet. This bus was used for factory work and school purposes. The challan was received online," said Singh.

The officials, however, claimed that the driver was penalised for not wearing a seat belt, however, the challan was mistakenly issued under wrong category.

However, the police claimed that they had to issue a challan for not wearing a seat belt but 'by mistake' challan was issued for not wearing a helmet.

"Bus driver wasn't wearing a seat belt. Challan was mistakenly issued for 'no helmet'. It has been updated with the offence of not wearing a seat belt," Himanshu Tiwari, Additional Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) told ANI.