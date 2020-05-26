Noida building of Zee Group sealed, as another employee on different floor tests positive

Our Correspondent

Lucknow

The five-storey building of Zee Media Corporation Limited at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was sealed on Monday by the district authorities after one more employee posted at different floor tested coronavirus positive on Sunday.

Besides, five contacts of previously positive patients were found positive, which takes the total cases originated from this building to 34.

A worker in Zee Media, a resident of Delhi, had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15. A total 51 samples including Zee staff and their family members were collected and sent for testing, of them 28 turned out COVID patients.

“All those cases were confined to fourth floor, which was sealed on May 15. Health camp for screening of all 400 employees of Zee was undertaken to find close contacts of positive patients. The entire building has been sanitised repeatedly daily since May 15 to prevent spread of the infection. Now, another employee from the first floor tested positive,” the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) said in a statement.

DSO stated now the entire building is sealed for sanitisation and containment of the disease. The closure process was undertaken in the presence of Chief Medical Officer Gautam Budh Nagar and police officials.

All channel operations are run from another Zee building, adjacent to the main one. He stated, “Entry of employees has been stopped till the building is sanitised. The health team then will issue a fitness certificate after which the building shall be allowed to resume its operations.”

The first positive case of Covid-19 at the main building of Zee News was reported on May 15, following which 28 more tested positive on May 18. Of them, 15 patients were residents of GB Nagar while the rest were residents of Delhi and Ghaziabad. They were all admitted to GIMS Greater Noida.