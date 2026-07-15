Noida Building Fire: 2 Killed After Suspected Electric Bike Charging Sparks Blaze; Around 50 Tenants Rescued, Owner Arrested | Videos | X @nextminutenews7 & @aditytiwarilive

Noida (UP): A fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building in a Noida village on Wednesday, killing two people, police said.

The fire was later brought under control and all the tenants, numbering around 50, residing in the building in Mamura village in Sector 66 were evacuated safely, they said.

Police said two residents -- a man and a woman -- who were rushed to the hospital were declared dead by doctors.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Rajiv Mishra, the ground-plus-four building had around 10 to 12 rooms on each floor that were being used as residential flats.

The landlord has been arrested.

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The fire appears to have been sparked by an electric two-wheeler being charged inside the building. It spread to nearby petrol powered two-wheelers parked in the premises, Mishra said.

Seven fire tenders and a hydraulic platform were rushed to the spot immediately after the blaze was reported and most residents were safely evacuated.

"Two persons, who already had health-related issues, fell ill after inhaling smoke and were shifted to the district hospital by ambulance," Mishra told reporters.

An FIR has been registered at Phase-3 police station against the building owner (the leaseholder) under relevant provisions of law.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)