Noida administration says district's border with Delhi will remain sealed for now

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate on Tuesday said that the district's border with Delhi will remain "sealed" for now. The Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate said that the status quo shall be maintained between the Delhi-Noida border for now.
This comes a day after Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday permitted entry of vehicles from Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad, and NCR areas. The district had sealed its border with Delhi in April after several novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were found to have links with Delhi. The district administration is only permitting the movement of those involved in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes.
Seven people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles for allegedly defying lockdown norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.
The lockdown 4.0, which kicked on May 18 will continue till May 31. On Monday, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs permitting interstate travel from May 18, heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida borders at the Kalindi Kunj and Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway stretch.
The UP government's Home Department in the night issued an order detailing guidelines for the lockdown extension. One of the points in the guideline stated that movement from Delhi to Noida or Ghaziabad will be allowed except if the person is travelling from a containment zone.
