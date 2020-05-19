Noida administration says district's border with Delhi will remain sealed for now

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate on Tuesday said that the district's border with Delhi will remain "sealed" for now. The Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate said that the status quo shall be maintained between the Delhi-Noida border for now.

This comes a day after Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday permitted entry of vehicles from Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad, and NCR areas. The district had sealed its border with Delhi in April after several novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were found to have links with Delhi. The district administration is only permitting the movement of those involved in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes.