e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida: 2 killed as container rams into bike from behind, two injured

Noida: 2 killed as container rams into bike from behind, two injured

The injured have been admitted to Sharda hospital for treatment.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Noida: A container hit four people travelling on one bike on the Greater Noida Expressway, which resulted in two deaths. The other two were injured. The injured have been admitted to Sharda hospital for treatment.

Victims hit by the container from behind

Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwiwedi said the four victims were returning to their rented house in Baraula, when the container coming from Lucknow hit their bike from behind.

Due to the impact, two victims identified as Bhavna and Shobhit died on the spot, and the bike was flung far away. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem. Bhavna's brother Kaushalendra and Sonu suffered injuries in the accident.

Container truck driver arrested

The police has arrested the driver, identified as Arun Pratap, who initially fled after the incident.

Incident took place late night of Jan 4-5

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 4-5 at around 1.30 a.m., when dense fog was recorded in the area.

According to sources, the victims worked at the Chaify restaurant in Greater Noida.

Read Also
Cyrus Mistry Accident: Police files charge sheet against Anahita Pandole in Dahanu court
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19 Update: Union Health Minister urges people to remain alert and avoid panic through rumours

COVID-19 Update: Union Health Minister urges people to remain alert and avoid panic through rumours

WATCH: Himalayan town of Joshimath sinking? Cracks appear in over 500 houses; residents observe...

WATCH: Himalayan town of Joshimath sinking? Cracks appear in over 500 houses; residents observe...

Amit Shah says Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024, blames Congress for hindering...

Amit Shah says Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024, blames Congress for hindering...

COVID's new variant Kraken causing concern: All you need to know

COVID's new variant Kraken causing concern: All you need to know

Andhra Pradesh: Second student suicide recorded at JNTU within 8 days

Andhra Pradesh: Second student suicide recorded at JNTU within 8 days