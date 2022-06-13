Nobody is above the law, not even 'Rahul Gandhi': BJP slams Congress' protest march over ED summons...

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani | Photo: ANI

The BJP on Monday criticised the protest march of the Congress against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and to allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law “even Rahul Gandhi”.

"Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed...It's an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family," she said.

Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family’s relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The BJP leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom, she said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

