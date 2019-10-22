Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee reaches hometown to rousing welcome

Kolkata: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee received a rousing welcome at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when he reached the city on today evening for the first time since winning the global award to meet his mother.

He was received by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and several senior ministers of the state government. People from all walks of life carrying posters, pictures and placards gathered at the airport to welcome Banerjee. Slogans of 'Bharater Gorbo (pride of India) Abhijit Banerjee' echoed in the airport.