No violence between Indian, Chinese troops: Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday said no violence is taking place between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh currently, after a video emerged on the social media purportedly showing clashes between the two sides. “The contents of the video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening,” the Army said in a statement.

However, the Army did not clarify whether it was a video of earlier clashes.

The Army said differences between the two sides are being addressed through interaction between military commanders following establi­sh­ed protocols on management of border. The undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh. Unverified images showing injuries to Indian soldiers also emerged on the social media.

“Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries,” the Army said, adding, “We strongly condemn attempts to sensationa­lise issues impacting national security. The media is req­uested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the curre­nt situation on the borders.”

Talks on to resolve border row: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said diplomatic and military-level dialogues are going on with China on the current border row and he was hopeful the issue will be resolved. Also, in an obvious warning to Pak, Shah said India will not tolerate any breach of its borders and befitting replies will be given to such moves.