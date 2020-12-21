'No tie-up with Kazhagam parties': Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with DMK, AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls

Some of the Kazhagam parties in Tamil Nadu are All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Kazhagam, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and Dhiravida Thelugar Munnetra Kazhagam.

On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan had refused to confirm or deny a possible alliance with Tamil superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth. "We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," Haasan told reporters when asked whether he would be "joining hands with Rajinikanth".

"He (Rajinikanth) is the one who has to decide about the alliance. After that, we will both sit down and discuss it further," Haasan added.

Kamal Haasan, who kickstarted his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on December 14, had earlier said that he will "definitely" contest the upcoming elections and will announce the constituency later.

The political temperature in the state has gone up after actor Rajnikanth announced earlier this month that his soon-to-be-launched party will contest the 2021 Assembly polls.

(Inputs from PTI)