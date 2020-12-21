'No tie-up with Kazhagam parties': Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with DMK, AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday ruled out the possibility of an alliance of his party with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and AIADMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly election. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May next year.
"There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu)," Haasan said while speaking at Kanchipuram, Chennai.
The MNM chief said that his party wants to focus on "economic revolution". "We will begin the second phase of our campaign from the birthplace of Anna... I am here with IAS Santosh Babu who resigned because of pressure and corruption and he has joined our party," he said.
Haasan said that his party if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, will have a straight forward scheme for people.
Some of the Kazhagam parties in Tamil Nadu are All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Kazhagam, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and Dhiravida Thelugar Munnetra Kazhagam.
On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan had refused to confirm or deny a possible alliance with Tamil superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth. "We are just a phone call away. If our ideology is similar and if it would benefit the people we are ready to set aside our ego and co-operate with each other," Haasan told reporters when asked whether he would be "joining hands with Rajinikanth".
"He (Rajinikanth) is the one who has to decide about the alliance. After that, we will both sit down and discuss it further," Haasan added.
Kamal Haasan, who kickstarted his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on December 14, had earlier said that he will "definitely" contest the upcoming elections and will announce the constituency later.
The political temperature in the state has gone up after actor Rajnikanth announced earlier this month that his soon-to-be-launched party will contest the 2021 Assembly polls.
(Inputs from PTI)
