No thoughts on President Election for the moment, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi, today said that there had been no discussions on the Presidential election.

“There is still time for the Presidential elections… so no thoughts on that for the moment,” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. His reply came when he was asked by reporters as to which side the BJD would support for the Presidential election.

On being asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Opposition leaders and CMs of non-BJP ruled states for the formation of an anti-BJP Opposition front, Patnaik said he has not received the letter yet.

“We stand for development and welfare of our state. That’s what our party stands for,” he said.

Earlier, Naveen Patnaik who reached the national capital on Monday said, he will have a meeting with the Centre to follow up on pending issues related to the state.

"I'm in Delhi to attend the Sports Conference, mainly due to what Odisha has been doing for Hockey nationally. Tomorrow I will be visiting Parliament and also having a meeting to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the Central Government," Patnaik told the mediapersons in Delhi.

Patnaik is on a three-day visit to the national capital. He attended a sports award function and felicitated the women's hockey team on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:46 PM IST