No terrorist could come within 100 km of Srinagar during my tenure as governor: Satya Pal Malik

Jhunjhunu: As Jammu and Kashmir suffers from a series of targeted civilian killings, former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the incidents and said that during his term, terrorists could not dare commit such attacks.

The current Governor of Meghalaya claimed that no terrorists could enter within the 50-100 kilometres range of Srinagar during his tenure but now they are killing poor people.

Malik served as the Governor of J&K from August 2018 to October 2019. During his tenure, the decision to scrape Article 370, giving special status to the state, and bifurcation of the region into two Union Territories was ruled in August 2019. He has also been the Governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 18, 2020.

Spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir:

Malik's comments came in the wake of series of targeted killings of civilians, especially non-locals in the past few days in Jammu and Kashmir. On Sunday, two non-locals labourers were killed in Wanpoh area of Kulgam after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them. On Friday, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and a pani puri hawker from Bihar were shot dead by terrorists in the Union Territory.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:23 PM IST