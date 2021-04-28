No technical glitch, more than 80 lakh people registered in first three hours on CoWIN app: Centre

All those aged above 18 began to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from 4 pm on Wednesday as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May. The portal received an overwhelming response as It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registering themselves on the portal, with 3 hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm mostly of age group between 18 to 44 years.

Although when the portal was on at 4 pm, many users complained of the site crashing due to load on the site. However the issue was resolved later by the Aarogya Set. The Centre said that server supporting the CoWin digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency.

So far between 4pm to 7 pm, as many as 1.45 crore SMSs successfully delivered. These Statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable.Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations etc., can be seen on dashboard.cowin.gov.in said a release.