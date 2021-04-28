No technical glitch, more than 80 lakh people registered in first three hours on CoWIN app: Centre

All those aged above 18 began to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from 4 pm on Wednesday as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May. The portal received an overwhelming response as It witnessed more than 80 lakh people registering themselves on the portal, with 3 hours from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm mostly of age group between 18 to 44 years.
Although when the portal was on at 4 pm, many users complained of the site crashing due to load on the site. However the issue was resolved later by the Aarogya Set. The Centre said that server supporting the CoWin digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency.
So far between 4pm to 7 pm, as many as 1.45 crore SMSs successfully delivered. These Statistics indicate that far from crashing or performing slowly, the system is performing without any glitches. It is recording 55,000 hits per second and is completely stable.Detailed statistics relating to registration, vaccinations etc., can be seen on dashboard.cowin.gov.in said a release.
As per the release, the capacity of the servers and other parameters have been ramped up to match the unprecedented scale of immunization so that the CoWIN system provides citizen-centric services .Inclusivity, speed and scalability have been kept in mind while designing the unique digital platform with all components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies.
Registration for the newly-eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination is possible through the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.
After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.
Also, from May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccines and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for the citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.
