'No substance behind this sensationalism': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Pegasus project report

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a statement amid the din on the Pegasus affair and termed media reports about snooping on a number of people as an attempt to malign the Indian democracy. There is no substance to such sensationalism, he said.

In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vaishnav said that with several checks and balances being in place, "any sort of illegal surveillance" by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.

"When we look at this issue through the prism of logic, it clearly emerges that there is no substance, whatsoever, behind this sensationalism," he said.

The statement assumes significance in the backdrop opposition parties creating a ruckus over the issue in both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session.