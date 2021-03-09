No shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Rajasthan, clarifies Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday rejected reports about impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan saying it regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and union territories, and provides doses according to their requirement and consumption pattern.

Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night, the union health ministry clarified.

"There have been some news reports suggesting impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan.