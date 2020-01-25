No security withdrawn from Sharad Pawar's residence: Delhi cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday refuted the allegation made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and Maharashtra government ministers that security was withdrawn from NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital.

"No security has been withdrawn from the residence of Sharad Pawar. Adequate Delhi Police personnel are deployed at his residence as per rules," Delhi Police said.

According to a Delhi police official, some personnel did not report to NCP chief's residence for a few days. When the matter came to the knowledge of senior officials, adequate deployment was done at his residence.

Delhi police officials are also inquiring why the security officials did not report to Pawar's residence for duty.

According to Delhi Police, security is deployed at the residence on a rotational basis -- sometimes paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel, depending on the availability.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had reacted on the reports of withdrawal of NCP chief's security stating that the decision was not good.

"He had Z+ security. He has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for several years. The decision to withdraw his security is politics by the central government. This is not good," Deshmukh had said.