No scientific evidence to support booster dose: ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava

There is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Monday, underlining the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now. According to sources, the booster dose issue is likely to be discussed in the next meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

“Administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all adult population and ensuring that not only India but the entire world gets vaccinated is the priority of the government for now. More so, there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose,” Bhargava told PTI.

On the probability of administering a booster dose, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that adequate stocks were available and the aim was to complete the vaccination of the target population with two doses. After that, a decision on booster dose would be taken based on expert recommendation, he had said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:24 PM IST