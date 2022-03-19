No scientific, epidemiological, virological reason to predict fourth Covid wave, says Virologist Dr T Jacob John

Even as the fourth wave of COVID-19 is predicted to hit India somewhere around June, a virologist on Sunday said that there is no scientific, epidemiological, virological reason to predict the wave.

Dr T Jacob John, Virologist and former professor, CMC Vellore speaking on the predictions said that there is no evidence however nobody can predict that it will not happen.

"We can say the probability is extremely low but we've to be vigilant." he added.

There is a need to keep looking at the viruses and their genetic sequences and see if there are any new variants appearing and if any variants are overtaking Omicron locally in more places, he added.

People don't understand one thing Omicron was totally unpredictable. It is not from Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa, Omicron has an unknown pathway of location. I'm saying this because if a similar unknown pathway or mutation resulted in a variant will that be more transmissible? I doubt. So, I am not at all agreeing with the prediction of the fourth wave, but I will not be categorically saying that there cannot be a fourth that is for us to wait and see," he added.

As China reported a spike in COVID-19 cases he said, "we need not worry about what's happening there because the contexts are extremely different. China had a zero COVID policy. They aggressively tested, quarantined and kept the curve suppressed for a long time and so now Omicron is unstoppable, catches in Hong Kong, New Zealand, China, wherever the previous in Taiwan everywhere."

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 today with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

