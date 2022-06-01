'No rule of law in Rajasthan': BJP condemns stone pelting on police in Chittorgarh over killing of party's former councillor's son

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed Congress led goverment in Rajasthan over the stone pelting incident following a former BJP councillor's son killing. Locals in Chittorgarh's Dhuncha Bazar area pelted stones at police today as the situation remained tense following the killing of Jagdish Soni's son last night.

BJP leader and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav condemning the stone pelting incident on Twitter wrote, "No rule of law in Rajasthan."

While, Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, said, "The incident of killing of Ratan Soni, son of former BJP councilor in Chittorgarh, is a questionnable issue on the law and order situation of the state. This video of stone pelting on police in connection with the same incident is telling the real picture of law and order that has been broken in the state."

Ratan was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle of the city late Tuesday night.

After the news surfaced, there is an outrage among people. People first gathered at Subhash Chowk and protested outside the Kotwali. Further, Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh reached Kotwali and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Markets are closed in the city after the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Preeti Jain said, "Postmortem of the body to be conducted. Three people detained so far and FIR registered. The deceased's family has demanded financial assistance and a job for a member of the family." "Section 144 has not been invoked and Internet services are not blocked in the area. RAC and STF deployed, and the situation is completely under control. Postmortem of the body will be conducted," added the SP.

The Chittorgarh Collector said, "A job will be provided to the widow of the man who was killed yesterday and compensation of Rs 25 lakhs will be given to his family. The current situation is peaceful. The postmortem will be conducted today after which last rites will be performed." Speaking to ANI, the former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni said, "The administration has agreed to our demands. We should get justice. Last rites will be performed today after the postmortem is conducted.