'No religious procession should be taken out without due permission in UP': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a law-and-order review meeting last night, issuing a set of directions that assume significance considering the recent clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.



"No Shobha yatra or religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser on maintaining peace and harmony. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New events should not be given unnecessary permission," a tweet put out by the chief minister's office in Hindi read.

In another post, the chief minister was quoted as saying: "Everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship. Mics can be used, but make sure that the sound does not come out of the premises. Other people should not be inconvenienced. Do not allow mics at new sites."

The UP chief minister's remarks come at a time when several other states are witnessing tensions. Clashes have been reported in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra among other states.

Yogi Adityanath added that the safety of every single citizen in Uttar Pradesh is the primary responsibility of the government and the people.

"All of us have to be alert and careful about this responsibility of ours," he added.

All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is held in peace and harmony, he said and called for stern action against those issuing mischievous statements.



Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:26 PM IST