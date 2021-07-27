No recommendation on COVID-19 booster vaccine dose as of now: MoS Health Bharati Pawar informs Parliament

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday said that no specific recommendation has been made by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC) regarding COVID-19 booster dose.

She added that as of now the World Health Organization (WHO) too has not made any recommendations for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"No specific recommendation regarding Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has been made by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC)", she said. "There are, at present no recommendation on booster dose from World Health Organization", she added.

Several Indian states recently asked the Centre to provide a booster dose of covid-19 vaccines to their healthcare workers as it has already been over six since they were fully vaccinated.



Bharat Biotech is studying a third dose for its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin. Results of trials of the third booster dose of Covaxin is expected by November this year. The booster dose of the indigenously manufactured vaccine was first launched in May, after which trials began at the AIIMS in Delhi and Patna.