No Ramlila in Patna due to security concerns

Patna: For the first time in last five decades, there will be no Ram Lila at Patna during the Durga Puja due to security concerns. Request of the Ramlila Samiti for holding Ramlila at Youth Hostel premises on Frazer Road was rejected by the district administration.

All preparations were made to hold the show at Youth Hostel premises, but on Tuesday evening the Samiti was told by the administration not to hold Ramlila there because of the security reasons. Youth Hostel premises is close to the Gandhi Maidan and a starred hotel on Frazer Road.

He said the Samiti had been organising Ram Lila for the last 54 years. The Samiti had invited artistes from Vrindavan for the show in keeping with the past tradition. Reacting to the government decision, Union minister for animal husbandry Giriraj Singh said, "Putting restrictions on religion is not good.

It appears the chief minister and the deputy chief minister are not interested in Ram Lila as they are giving more attention to flood and drought."

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi is from BJP. Last week, Giriraj had criticised the state government for failure to provide relief to the flood affected people. Local BJP MLA Sanjiv Kumar Chaurasia said the annual Ram Lila festival is close to the hearts of Patna residents.

The government should have given enough time to the organisers for the change of venue. Recommendation to deny holding of Ram Lila on Frazer Road complex was made by the local Gandhi Maidan police station as there was a danger to security.

