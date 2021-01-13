No question of discrimination against any state in COVID-19 vaccine allocation, says Health Ministry

As several states received the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Health Ministry clarified that there is no question of discrimination against any state in the allocation of vaccine doses.

The Ministry said, "Full initial procurement amount of 1.65 cr doses of Covishield & Covaxin vaccines allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of health care workers database. There is no question of discrimination against any State in the allocation of vaccine doses."

"This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded," it added.