No public gatherings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30: Yogi Adityanath

The decision triggered speculation among the public that national or state level lockdown could be extended. “Seems the lockdown will be extended in some parts of India, especially States where covid19 numbers are rising. We are concerned about career and academic year now as exams appear to be far away,” a medical aspirant said. Higher secondary and university students have few exam papers pending.

Entrance exams for medical, engineering and other competitions slated to be held this summer have already been postponed indefinitely making scores of youngsters anxious. A shopkeeper said, “Several orders are issued from the Centre and the State every day conflicting each other. There is a huge confusion over opening of shops, industries and offices.”

The order has come in the wake of the Centre’s decision to allow re-opening of stand-alone shops in neighbourhood except those in malls and shopping complexes. This order is not applicable in coronavirus hotspots. UP has several such hotspots spread across a dozen major districts. There will be no relaxation in lockdown for the State capital Lucknow, said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.