No Provision To Declare Natural Disaster As National Disaster: Govt Of India Sources Respond To Rahul Gandhi's Request

New Delhi: In response to a request from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, Government of India sources stated on Saturday that "there is no provision to declare a natural disaster as a national disaster."

There has been a surge of demands recently to classify the Wayanad landslides as a national disaster, with Rahul Gandhi, the former MP from the region, leading the call.

About The Reply Give By The Then Minister Of State For Home, Mullappally Ramachandran In 2013

However, according to a 2013 Lok Sabha reply by then Minister of State for Home, Mullappally Ramachandran, "there is no provision to declare a natural disaster as a national disaster."

The reply further stated, "The Government of India adjudges a calamity of severe nature on a case-by-case basis, taking into account factors such as the intensity and magnitude of the calamity, the level of relief assistance, the capacity of the state government to tackle the problem, and the alternatives and flexibility available within the plan to provide succor and relief. The priority is immediate relief and response assistance in the context of a natural calamity. As such, there are no fixed prescribed norms. However, for calamities of a 'severe nature', additional assistance is also considered by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) after following the established procedure."

He also emphasised that the concerned state governments are primarily responsible for undertaking necessary rescue and relief measures in the wake of natural disasters.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges Central Govt To Declare Wayanad Landslides As 'National Disaster'

Earlier, on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha, urging the Central government to declare the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad a "national disaster," provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected, and enhance the compensation given to the victims.

"I visited Wayanad with my sister some days back and saw firsthand the devastation, pain, and suffering resulting from this tragedy. More than 200 people are dead, and many are missing, but the eventual casualty count is expected to exceed 400," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader commended the various departments involved in search and rescue efforts in the area.

"It is heartening to see that all communities came together to help," he remarked.

"I urge the Union Government to provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package, enhance the compensation that people are receiving, and declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster," Rahul Gandhi reiterated in the Lok Sabha.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Praises Efforts Of Officials

Gandhi also praised the efforts of the Union and Kerala state governments, along with personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Fire Department, and others, as well as the assistance provided by neighboring states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30, causing widespread devastation. According to the district administration, 226 bodies have been recovered, and 403 body parts have been found in the disaster-hit area.