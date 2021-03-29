No protests, no parties, no lockdown: Karnataka govt amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Monday banned protests and rallies for 15 days.

"The number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebrations will be allowed from today," the government said in a statement.

However, there won't be a lockdown, it added.

The government further said that they will not close schools and colleges. "We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it added.

Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask, the statement read.

Meanwhile, eight states including Karnataka have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.