No protests, no parties, no lockdown: Karnataka govt amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Monday banned protests and rallies for 15 days.
"The number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebrations will be allowed from today," the government said in a statement.
However, there won't be a lockdown, it added.
The government further said that they will not close schools and colleges. "We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it added.
Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask, the statement read.
Meanwhile, eight states including Karnataka have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily rise of 40,414 COVID-19 cases, followed by 3,082 in Karnataka, 2,870 in Punjab, 2,276 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,270 in Gujarat, 2,216 in Kerala, 2,194 in Tamil Nadu and 2,153 in Chhattisgarh, the Ministry said.
Five states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh -- cumulatively account for 80.17 per cent of the total active cases in the country, it added.
Ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases, and seven states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh -- account for 81.79 per cent of these deaths, the Ministry further said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)