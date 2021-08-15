'No proper debate in Parliament, sorry state of affairs': Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Independence Day

New Delhi: Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Sunday drew attention to the falling standards in Parliamentary debates, which results in a lack of clarity in laws enacted by the legislature.

He added that the lack of constructive debates in the Houses burdens the courts with a lot of litigation and it is also difficult to fathom the intent behind the law.

Earlier, Parliament used to debate and discuss laws before passing them; this meant that it was easier for courts to interpret the laws. That is no longer the case now, the CJI lamented.

Citing contemporary standard of Parliament debates, the Chief Justice said: "Now, it is a sorry state of affairs: We see lots of gaps in legislation; lots of ambiguity in laws. There is no clarity. We do not know what is the intent of the legislature; with what purpose laws are made, which is creating a lot of litigation, inconvenience and loss to the government as well as inconvenience to the public."

He added that this is what happens when intellectuals and professionals like lawyers are not there in the Houses.

The CJI was speaking at the Independence day ceremony hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The Chief Justice said the Independence struggle was mostly led by lawyers -- Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, etc. -- who not only sacrificed their profession, but also their properties, family and everything; and got Independence for the country.

He, therefore exhorted lawyers to actively participate in social and public life. "Don't confine yourselves to earning money and living comfortably. I hope and expect you will contribute your knowledge and experience to the country," the CJI said.

Parliament saw several adjournments in the recently concluded Monsoon session, with the Opposition cornering the government over the Pegasus spyware issue, farm laws and fuel hike.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:51 PM IST