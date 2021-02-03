'No propaganda can deter India's unity': Home Minister Amit Shah's stern warning after international spotlight on farmers' protest

Notably, with many international personalities, including celebrities, lending their support to India's protesting farmers, the BJP has been lashing out at "propaganda and fake narratives," alleging that anti-India elements are conspiring against the country.

"We stand together. We stand United against all attempts to malign India through propaganda and fake narratives," BJP president J P Nadda tweeted earlier in the day as a storm brew over the issue.

Be it Rihanna, an international pop singer, or former adult star Mia Khalifa or others like them who have tweeted, Rahul Gandhi meets these people for anti-India propaganda, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed, in a fresh attack against the Congress today.

Even the Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA statement read alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

The MEA said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.

The MEA's response came after American pop star Rihanna extended support to the farmers' protest. "Why aren't we talking about this?!", Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag '#FarmersProtest'.

Soon after Rihanna's tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Kangana tweeted on Tuesday.

Notably, multiple Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Suneil Shetty, have also slammed international celebrities and entities for comments on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

