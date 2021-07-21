No projection of chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka: State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala

On one hand where talk about Karnataka's current chief minister BS Yeddyiurappa of resigning has been doing rounds, incharge of the opposition party Congress in state, Randeep Singh Surjewala today said that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will work together but neither will be projected as a Chief Ministerial candidate.

According to a NDTV report, the decision has come after an internal fighting between their two camps erupted over who would be the leader. Even though Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minster, has denied any tussle within the party, supporters of both camps have in recent weeks been publicly backing their respective leaders for the top post in the state.

When asked Randeep Surjewala, he said that the Karnataka Congress seemed to be moving in the same direction that of Punjab which recently witnessed an ugly spat over leadership. He said both Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar had been asked to work together.

Saying that a much overdue reconstitution of the state Congress is expected to take place, the party's mission is to bag 150 plus seats and then MLAs will choose a Chief Minister after the assembly election.