No problem if central forces provide security to Adani port: Kerala Government

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan Government informed the Kerala High Court that it has no objection to central forces providing protection for carrying out work on the Vizhinjam port, facing disruptions due to the ongoing protest by the local fishing community.

The clarification came in response to a petition by the Adani group, seeking protection by central security forces as the State police are unable to provide the required security.

The group said in disregard to the court’s strict orders to ensure work is not disrupted, the agitators are getting police protection.

The court asked the government to explain the steps taken against those who indulged in violence, including an attack on the police station, leading to injuries to police personnel as well as damage to public property, including a number of police vehicles.

The government informed the court that cases were registered against the agitation leaders, including the bishop of the local church, spearheading the protest on the plea the project deprives the fishing community of livelihood.

On the group’s charge that the church leaders continue to be present at the port and it is impossible for construction materials to be transported to the site, the Government took the stand if the security forces had resorted to firing, it would have led to a number of casualties.

It was this stand that prompted Adanis to seek central security forces protection.

The court sent a notice to the Centre, seeking its stand on the demand for security.

The government and the ruling party claimed there is an international conspiracy against the Vizhinjam port project, which has already fallen behind schedule by years. There is an organised attempt to incite violence and rioting, they alleged.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan hinted the Congress and the BJP are working together to create trouble for the project.