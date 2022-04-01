'No pressure will affect our partnership,' says visiting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on India-Russia ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, a day after the US warned of consequences over attempts to "circumvent" American sanctions against Moscow.

The high-level talks took place in the backdrop of indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a ruble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.

The proposed rupee-rouble payment system, if finalised, is likely to help the two long-standing strategic partners carry on with bilateral trade while avoiding the purview of Western sanctions on Russia.

In his opening remarks at the talks, Jaishankar, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said India is in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We have diversified our cooperation by expanding our agenda. Our meeting today takes place in a difficult international environment apart from the pandemic," Jaishankar said.

"India, as you are aware, has always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. In our meeting today, we will have an opportunity to discuss contemporary issues and concerns in some detail," he said.

Speaking about India's mediation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lavrov said that India is a very important country and if India sees to play that role which provides resolution to the problem through a rational approach, then it can support such process.

Emphasizing that the relations between Moscow and New Delhi are decades old, he said, "Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships...This was the basis on which we have been promoting our cooperation in all areas."

He appreciated Indian diplomacy and assured to extend support to India calling it a "loyal partner".

Giving a personal message to PM Modi from Russian President Vladimir Putin Lavrov said, "The President (Putin) and the Prime Minister are in regular touch with each other and I will report to the President about my negotiations. He sends, by the way, his best regards to Prime Minister Modi and I would appreciate an opportunity to deliver this message personally."

He added that ties between India and Russia had been strong despite many difficulties.

Lavrov stated that US pressure will not affect the partnership between India and Russia.

"Have no doubt pressure doesn't affect partnership, I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," said Lavrov in New Delhi while replying to a question by ANI about US pressure affecting India-Russia ties.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi after the bilateral meeting, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to supply whatever India wants to buy adding that both countries can discuss and reach mutually acceptable cooperation if India wants to buy anything from the Russian Federation.

