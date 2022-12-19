e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No point in returning to China. I prefer to stay in India': Dalai Lama

'No point in returning to China. I prefer to stay in India': Dalai Lama

Indo-China LAC face-off took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Dalai Lama | ANI
Follow us on

Kangra: Dalai Lama on Monday issued his first response on the India and China-LAC face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. 

Talking to the media in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Dalai Lama said, "Things are improving in Europe, Africa & Asia. China is more flexible. But no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra- Pt Nehru's choice, this is my permanent residence"

Notably, the clash led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides as Indian troops' deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left the PLA stunned and forced them to retreat. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

TN to set up high-tech labs in Classes 6 to 8 with support from IT companies

TN to set up high-tech labs in Classes 6 to 8 with support from IT companies

#GoogleForIndia 2022: YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021

#GoogleForIndia 2022: YouTube creators contributed over Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021

Delhi: Jamia bans animal NGOs on campus, directs canteens to feed stray dogs

Delhi: Jamia bans animal NGOs on campus, directs canteens to feed stray dogs

#GoogleForIndia 2022: Women-led startups to be in focus for Google to invest

#GoogleForIndia 2022: Women-led startups to be in focus for Google to invest

'Same-sex marriage should not be legalised in India': Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajya Sabha

'Same-sex marriage should not be legalised in India': Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajya Sabha