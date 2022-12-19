'No point in returning to China. I prefer to stay in India': Dalai Lama

Kangra: Dalai Lama on Monday issued his first response on the India and China-LAC face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
Talking to the media in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Dalai Lama said, "Things are improving in Europe, Africa & Asia. China is more flexible. But no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra- Pt Nehru's choice, this is my permanent residence"
Notably, the clash led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides as Indian troops' deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left the PLA stunned and forced them to retreat.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)