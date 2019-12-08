No plan to write book on Tihar jail experience: Chidambaram after 106-day imprisonment

Chennai: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday said he had no plans to write a book on his experience in Tihar jail, where he was lodged for 106 days in the INX Media case.

The veteran Congress leader, who for the first time arrived to a rousing reception by party cadres at Karaikudi, his home town, told journalists that he had no proposal to write a book on his internment.

“I have started writing weekly columns, which are published in 10 languages,” he said making it clear that he was no violating any bail conditions set by the Supreme Court while addressing the media.

The court had only mandated that he cannot talk about his cases.

“I never talked about them,” he added.

Earlier in Tiruchi, he dubbed the BJP government at the centre “bankrupt” saying the country was in the grip of a severe economic crisis and the government had no clue about the magnitude of the crisis or how to revive the economy.

Nonetheless said that he would not seek Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation as the NDA-2 Government was only seven months old. His grouse was that the Centre had “betrayed” the massive mandate given by the people and pointed out that the Economist magazine had described Sitharaman as an “incompetent manager.”

Chidambaram said that the Government was planning to increase the Goods and Services Tax on various goods.

In Karaikal, he said the people after giving a mandate to the Modi Government were forced to wage a ‘Dharma Yudh’ as the economy stood destroyed triggering unrest in the society. The sense of an atmosphere of fear was also all pervasive, he charged.