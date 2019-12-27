'No one killed Sunanda Pushkar': BJP Karnataka slams Shashi Tharoor for detention centre comment

BJP Karnataka has hit back at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comment on detention centres.

Earlier, a correspondent to France 24, posted a video of a "detention centre" being constructed in Assam. She also claimed that the centre would be ready by the end of January 2020.

"Christmas for some, just another day at work for others. Laborers at Matia in Assam are working through the holiday period to get India’s largest #detention camp ready by the end of January 2020. These videos were shot by @Suyash_Esoteric #NRC_CAA_Protests," she wrote.