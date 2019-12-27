'No one killed Sunanda Pushkar': BJP Karnataka slams Shashi Tharoor for detention centre comment

BJP Karnataka has hit back at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his comment on detention centres.
Earlier, a correspondent to France 24, posted a video of a "detention centre" being constructed in Assam. She also claimed that the centre would be ready by the end of January 2020.
"Christmas for some, just another day at work for others. Laborers at Matia in Assam are working through the holiday period to get India’s largest #detention camp ready by the end of January 2020. These videos were shot by @Suyash_Esoteric #NRC_CAA_Protests," she wrote.
Tharoor quote tweeted her tweet. He said that PM Modi had said that there are no detention centres in the country. "But Mr Modi says there are no detention centres. And Mr Modi is an honourable man," he wrote.
BJP Karnataka was quick to pounce on Tharoor's tweet. "But Mr @ShashiTharoor says "No one killed Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor". And Mr Tharoor is an honourable man," the party wrote on its Twitter handle along with a news piece which says that 15 injury marks were found on various parts of Sunanda Pushkar's body -- forearm, arms, leg, etc.
According to a August 2019 PTI article, Sunanda Pushkar was allegedly driven to commit suicide, was suffering from mental agony due to strained relationship with her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with whom she had a scuffle resulting in various injury marks few days before her death, the Delhi Police told a court. Police accused Tharoor of torturing his wife which abetted her to commit suicide.
