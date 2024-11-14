'No One Can Remove Reservation,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Response To PM Modi's Allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that no one can remove the reservation and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he himself is the one to protect the reservation. He was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the Congress had "dangerous intentions" regarding reservations.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "No one can remove the reservation. It is not PM Modi who brought the reservation. It was brought by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. We will never let it end. PM Modi says that he himself is the one to protect the reservation."

PM Modi Remarks

This comes after PM Modi lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday for what he called "dangerous intentions" regarding reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) during a campaign rally in Sarath, Jharkhand.

PM Modi accused the party of consistently opposing reservation policies and alleged that Congress has the aim to weaken the rights of these groups. His comments were part of a larger appeal to the voters in Jharkhand amid the ongoing assembly elections.

In his address, the Prime Minister said, "The prince of Congress has made it clear that he wants to end SC/ST/OBC reservation. When his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was the supreme leader of Congress, he had announced the abolition of reservation. But due to the unity of SC/ST/OBC, he lost the elections badly. Since then till today, Congress has never had an absolute majority in the Central Government. Even today, in the states where the SC/ST/OBC population is high, Congress has been wiped out."

Modi added that Congress is attempting to divide SC, ST, and OBC communities in order to weaken their collective influence. "That is why Congress has hatched a new conspiracy. Congress has played a new game to throw dust in your eyes. These people want to break the collective power of SC/ST/OBC, want to tear it into pieces," he stated.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

