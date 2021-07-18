No nod for Eid congregational prayers in Kashmir

Srinagar: No congregational prayers would be allowed in the Kashmir Valley on Eid-ul-Zuha because of the COVID protocol that limits the number of people offering prayers in any group to 25, officials announced on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P.K. Pole said that no congregational prayers will be allowed on Eid-ul-Zuha in Kashmir in view of the prediction of Covid's third wave.

He said that it will be difficult to limit the number to 25 if congregational prayers are allowed, and Eid prayers will be allowed in a decentralised manner like it has been allowed during the peak of Covid's second wave.

Pole appealed to the people to follow government SOPs and medical experts' instructions on the occasion of Eid and avoid the Covid-19 threat.

Considering the damage caused by the third wave of Covid in other countries, everyone should follow the guidelines and precautions strictly on the occasion of the upcoming Eid, he said.

He said that the third wave of Covid has become a reality in other countries and in view of the third wave, the government has also taken steps against it and people have to follow them.

Pole said that the coming days will be very crucial and urged people to continue their fight against the pandemic by strictly following the physical distancing norms and use of masks.