No New Year celebrations in Rajasthan? Night curfew imposed on December 31 in cities with population over one lakh

With COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan crossing the three lakh mark recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced earlier this week that there would be a complete ban on gatherings, mass events and fireworks and so on throughout the state for the coming few weeks. He also warned that "police patrolling and action will be more stringent on roads and other public places". Explaining that the 'Jan Andolan against Covid-19' had been extended till January 31, he had urged people to stay home whenever possible - even at the time of New Year celebrations.

Rajasthan however is not the only state to take such a step. Similar curfews have also been announced by Maharashtra and Karnataka recently.

The Maharashtra government has imposed the night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain. Mumbaikars can go out during the curfew, in force from 11 pm to 6 am, for valid reasons, but not in a group of more than five persons, a top police official said.